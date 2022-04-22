PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University has awarded an honorary degree to an Illinois congresswoman.
Cheri Bustos received her honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Bradley University during a tribute dinner which marked her decade-long career serving Peoria in congress and the 15th anniversary of the Institute for Principle Leadership Service at Bradley, according to a press release.
For nearly a decade, I’ve had the pleasure of representing Peoria in Congress – and had the privilege of working with passionate local leaders each and every day to deliver results for this community. It was an immense honor to be presented with an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Bradley University in recognition of all we’ve achieved together. The opportunity to serve Bradley, Peoria and our region of Northwest and Central Illinois is a blessing.Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17)