GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois restaurant famous for its pies and home cooking is celebrating a milestone anniversary Saturday.

Busy Corner in Goodfield has been serving Central Illinoisans breakfast, lunch and dinner for 75 years. It’s been a favorite for pies, cheesecakes and homestyle meals since 1947.

“The support from our local customers is huge, I mean it means the most to us,” said owner Derek Vollmer.

Vollmer said the restaurant has become a favorite for all generations and families.

“It’s exciting to see multiple generations of customers coming in and saying I came here when I was a little kid or my grandma always took me,” Vollmer said.

Vollmer bought into the restaurant five years ago and became the full owner two years ago after working at the restaurant through high school and college. He said Busy Corner survived and adapted during the pandemic amid closures and restrictions, but is happy to celebrate its 75th year of business.

“Within the last year and a half, we have been busier than we have ever been before,” Vollmer said.

Vollmer said the recipe for success is simple.

“I think the things we are known for is our friendly atmosphere, our friendly staff, good family environment, and no matter what, I think that business style is here to stay,” Vollmer said.

Customers from Central Illinois have been attracted to the restaurant; so much so that it has become a regular stop for some customers.

“Probably been coming here the last 10 years, we love coming here,” said Carlock resident Curtis Simpson.

Washington resident Cindy Leach said she and her husband have never left disappointed.

“The food is delicious, we love the wait staff,” Leach said. “We love local business, and we like supporting local business and supporting people that are all about the community, and this place shows that.”

Simpson said it’s a must-stop when family comes to visit him from out of town.

“My mom lives in Florida and when she comes to visit, we always come to Busy Corner, it’s one of her favorites as well,” Simpson said.

Busy Corner is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Its hours are Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday from 6:00 a.m to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 7:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.