Former Bloomington Arena manager pleads guilty to theft charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Former BMI Concessions President John Butler has pleaded guilty to a Class 1 Felony Theft Tuesday morning in McLean County court.

Butler was accused of running a multi-year fraud scheme that stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from Bloomington taxpayers when the company was in charge of the publically owned arena in Bloomington then named the U.S. Cellular Coliseum.

Butler said two former employees were behind the embezzling and he was unaware they were stealing money. Butler took responsibility as the former president and said he should have known the scheme was going on.

Butler has been sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and was ordered to pay $430,230 to the city of Bloomington as well as $19,770 to the Illinois Department of Revenue. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge. Multiple other charges against Bulter were dropped as part of this plea agreement.

In Illinois, those charged with a Class 1 Felony can earn up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $25,000.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected