BYO cannabis lounge could be coming soon to West Peoria

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A first of its kind “bring-your-own” cannabis lounge is proposed to take over the old Sky Harbor Steak House in West Peoria.

High Harbor Cannabis Event Center would not sell any cannabis products, but provide a comfortable environment for users to toke up. It would not be open past 10 p.m., according to West Peoria Mayor Jim Dillon.

Early potential design plans pay an homage to the aviation theme from the defunct steakhouse, such as Skyway Lounge and the Cockpit. There will also be food trucks outside on the “Tarmac.”

Dillon said he has not received any negative feedback about the idea.

“We had a lot of people say we would rather have something like this than we would another liquor establishment. So it’s going to be something new for them, and for us, and for the area, and so hopefully it will just grow,” he said.

West Peoria City Council will vote on special-use rezoning plans at the upcoming meeting tonight, which Dillon said is expected to pass. He said they are working on developing Farmington Rd into a business district.

“It’s going to be a first for the city of Peoria,” Dillon said.