PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Caterpillar African American Network (CAAN) is celebrating 20 years in the making on Friday, Oct. 28.

The network was originally formed in 2002 to provide an environment for Caterpillar’s Black workforce, to nurture leadership and networking skills.

CAAN is the first network through CAT and now, there are 14.

The network is focused on and dedicated to attracting, retaining, and empowering African American employees at Caterpillar.

“Often times, when you’re doing great work in the community and around the company, you get busy, and you have to slow down and really celebrate all the hard work that individuals are doing,” said Domenic Albert, the global chair for CAAN.

So far, the network has at least 600 people signed up and involved.

To take part in the celebration, the network opened up a 20-year-old capsule on Friday, and prepared one for the next ten years.