PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Peoria Sunday night, and police are looking for answers.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of N. University Street and W. Hudson Street for an armed robbery.

When they arrived, officers found a female victim who told them she had been robbed at gunpoint while driving a cab. She said she was called to a home near the intersection of W. McClure Avenue and N. Broadway Street.

When she arrived, she said she was approached by two men. One of the men had a firearm.

The suspects stole personal items from her and fled the scene on foot. She was not injured throughout the incident, which police are investigating.

Those with any information on any violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309)-673-4521. To do so anonymously, neighbors can contact Crime Stoppers at (309)-673-9000.