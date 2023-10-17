PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It wasn’t the type of tip that most cab drivers would want. For the driver of a Big Daddy Cab on Monday afternoon, it wasn’t a good day on the job.

According to Peoria police reports, the driver, a 42-year-old woman, was pepper sprayed or maced by a group of juveniles.

The driver had gone to a house in the 2400 block of West Antoinette Street shortly after 2 p.m. to pick up a fare. When she arrived, a group of kids got into the car.

She told them they’d have to pay upfront before she’d leave when one of the youths sprayed her with the chemical agent while the others fled to a nearby house.

Due to the spray being in her eyes, she couldn’t tell which house. The driver was taken by ambulance to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment.

While the officer was at the scene, a taxi from another company pulled up to the same location. The officer told the driver to skip the fare, noting what had happened, for the time being.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday.