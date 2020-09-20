Cadillac Jack’s owner to fight for his liquor license during Bloomington Council

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of popular bar Cadillac Jack’s in Bloomington is expected to go before the city’s liquor commission on Thursday to prove why his business should not have its liquor license revoke.

A little over a week ago, WMBD reported Bloomington Police cited Cadillac Jack’s four times. The citation was for not complying with COVID-19 guidelines. The owner was scheduled to go in front of the liquor commission that week, but instead, his lawyer asked if the meeting could be postponed.

City Mayor Tari Renner said he spoke to the attorney this weekend and they are hoping to settle this on Thursday unless a settlement is reached beforehand. Renner said at this time he expects to hand out a combination of a fine and suspension. He said while there were several violations he and the commission do not want to hand out a revocation.

