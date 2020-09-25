Cadillac Jack’s pays fine, avoids losing license

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington bar and the city have settled their dispute over the bar’s violations of safety procedures.

Cadillac Jack’s and the city of Bloomington settling their dispute this week after the bar was cited for violating the city’s COVID-19 safety regulations.

According to Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, the bar is paying the city of Bloomington $1,500 to retain its liquor license.

Two weeks ago, Bloomington cited the bar for violating mask ordinances after multiple complaints of neither patrons nor staff wearing masks. That lead to the bar’s owner having to face the city’s liquor commission in order to still legally sell alcohol.

Mayor Tari Renner said “we all have to do better in complying with COVID-19 rules”.

Cadillac Jack’s declined to comment on the matter.

