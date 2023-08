PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria coffee shop is moving to a new location.

According to a Café Santa Rose Facebook update, the shop will be moving from Junction City to the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center in Peoria Heights.

The Café’s last day in Peoria will be Saturday, Aug. 26, and it plans to reopen at its new location on Sept. 5.

The coffee shop opened in Junction City on July 18, 2020.