Cake Shoppe in Bartonville closing after over 40 years in business

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A local bake shop is closing its doors after over 40 years in business.

The Cake Shoppe in Bartonville is permanently closing down on Dec. 22 after 43 years serving the village. Dorothy Pitcher, the owner of the shop, said COVID-19 cost them a lot of business as graduations and other large events needing cakes were canceled.

Pitcher said while COVID-19 is to blame, retirement is something she’s been thinking about for a couple of years. She said the closure is bittersweet and is thankful for the community’s support.

“All my customers have Facebook and emailed us over and over that they’re so sad we’re leaving,” Pitcher said. “So we just hope someone will buy it and keep it going because it’s it’s a functioning business is ready to go”.

Customers wanting a special-order cake can still place their orders. The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm.

Find out more about their closing sale on their Facebook page.