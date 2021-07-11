‘Call for Compassion’ memorial for Peoria’s victims of gun violence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Community members are calling for compassion in Peoria.

On Sunday, organizers hosted a memorial at Morton Square Park in honor of recent victims of gun violence. It’s following the violence and shootings over the 4th of July weekend.

“Peoria is ranked currently 15th in the nation out of 92 plus thousand cities, we are 15th deadliest per capita there’s a reason for that and I believe that goes back decades and centuries,” said organizer Kristen Meirekord.

Meirekord said the memorial is a chance to mourn and share memories, and most importantly, they want to bring the community together to help stop a cycle of violence. Eight people spoke at the memorial on Sunday evening.

“We have compiled a list and so far of about 190 names and this was done within just the past four days that we put this together so I know we are missing a lot of names,” said Meirekord.

Meirekord said they want the community to know that these aren’t just names, but people in the community who lost their lives which she said is preventable.