Calling all job seekers! Tri-County Urban League hosts job fair Wednesday

(WMBD) — Tuesday, the Tri-County Urban League in Peoria will be hosting a job fair with one goal: getting people hired.

Dr. Dawn Harris Jeffries, the agency’s president, said there will be 11 organizations there, including Lowes, CityLink, and Peoria’s Fire and Police Department. Those who are interested should come dressed up with a resume.

She said companies will hire people based on their current qualifications, and the Tri-County Urban League can offer additional training.

“There are more than 2,000 jobs that are open, however, there seems to be some sort of disconnect, and so we want to make sure that we understand the gap,” Jeffries said. “More importantly, you’ve got to hire these people, train them up where they need to be. We, of course, are willing to do that training for them, so they’re guaranteed to hire, we’re guaranteed to train. It’s a win-win.”

Dr. Jeffries encouraged people to come out and at least get information on different careers.

The event goes on from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 217 S MacArthur Highway.