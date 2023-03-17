FAIRVIEW, Ill. (WMBD)– Camp Big Sky is having a volunteer open house for anyone who enjoys the outdoors and helping others.

According to its Facebook, volunteers will learn how to assist with various camping activities including fishing, boating, kayaking, lawn games, and more.

Camp Big Sky’s mission is to provide education, training and skills development to children and adults with disabilities through participation in accessible outdoor activities.

The open house will be on March 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 17185 E McCord Rd.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Steve at (309)258-6383 or Aaron (309)258-6002.

More information is also available on the Camp Big Sky website.