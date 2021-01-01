Camp Dallas to open at Sankoty Lakes Resort Summer 20201

SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A local collaboration will bring forward a new kind of camp for area at-risk youth.

Camp Dallas will open at the Sankoty Lakes Resort in summer 2021.

The camp is named for Dallas Atherton, a 19-year-old- who took his own life in Oct. 2007.

In an effort to help families, his parents Dwayne and Patty Atherton have teamed up with the KDG Group and Carl Cannon of Elite, a program dedicated to assisting young people at risk of ending up on a destructive path, to create the camp.

In a press release, the two entities said they envision the camp to be a place where kids can have fun, experience the outdoors and learn about themselves.

“Every day before my feet hit the floor, I have a gratitude list,” said Dwayne Atherton. “And this place is at the top of it, because it’s going to help so many people.”