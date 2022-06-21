HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A decades-old summer tradition returned for its 92nd year of summer camp activities at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center Tuesday.

Camp Limberlost, a week-long overnight camp for third and fourth graders in Bloomington-Normal’s two school districts, is taking place now until June 24th.

60 twin cities kids are spending a week away from home at Camp Limberlost. Camp counselor Sydney Brust said it’s her third year serving as a counselor for the Limberlost camp.

“They are absolutely loving it, they loved it last year for day camp, but staying here is a whole different world,” Brust said.

On a hot day like Tuesday, where heat indexes reached over 100 degrees, Brust and other counselors make sure the kids stay cool and hydrated after a morning full of activities.

“We carry around bags of ice and make sure they have their water bottles filled at all times, and we also have our support staff bringing water coolers to each station we go to,” Brust said.

It’s the first summer since 2019 that the campers are able to spend the night at Timber Pointe. In 2020 and 2021, the camp was scaled down to a day camp due to COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time.

“Most of them have never spent anytime away from home or just a night or two at a time,” Brust said.

Camp Limberlost is made possible for children thanks to the Bloomington Kiwani’s Club. Co-chair of Camp Limberlost and Kiwani’s member, Scott Seibring said it’s the organization’s signature service project for the year.

“I think last year was very successful with what we had, but I think when they have that opportunity to stay overnight and be away from family, it allows them to be a kid the whole time,” Seibring said.

Seibring said the Kiwani’s club started the camp in 1930 and kids come from McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 elementary schools.

“We ask the teachers of third and fourth graders to recommend students that they think could benefit from a camp, but probably aren’t getting that opportunity,” Seibring said.

Seibring said the Kiwani’s pay for 60 summer experiences of a lifetime by donations made from a variety of projects, including Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Days, Book Fair and the Mother’s Day Flower Sale.

“They’re doing things here that they would have never gotten the opportunity to do; whether it’s horseback riding, ziplining or kayaking,” Seibring said.

Timber Pointe Outdoor Center is owned and operated by EasterSeals of Central Illinois. They partner with the Kiwani’s Club and other agencies to host camps at the campgrounds.