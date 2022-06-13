METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Girl Scouts are back at Camp Tapawingo for the summer.

It’s the camp’s first year at full capacity since the pandemic; they operated at half capacity last summer.

The first group of overnight campers arrived Sunday, while day campers arrived Monday for a week of fun and growth.

Camp Director Kailey Miller said campers range from ages 6 to 17. The 640-acre camp offers horseback riding, swimming, canoeing, archery, a 40-foot climbing wall and rope courses, among other activities.

“I hope they can really build some friendships that will last them her whole life, as well as gain some confidence in themselves. In Girl Scouts, we’re always hoping that we can build girls of confidence, courage and character,” she said.

Campers are tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Using a cohort system, Miller said campers are kept in small groups that do basically everything together. They are also keeping cool during the heat.

“Lots of water breaks, we’re trying to really use our time after dinner when it’s cooler for some of our warmer activities, hike and things like that, play water games, crafts in the shade,” said Miller.

Miller said a lot of character development can happen in just one week at Camp Tapawingo.

“It’s really cool because a week doesn’t seem that long, but the impact that it can have really is fairly large…It’s amazing to see those girls who may be a little apprehensive at the beginning of the week, don’t want to leave come Friday,” she said.

Miller said there are still spaces available for day camp and overnight camp. Campers are not required to be Girl Scouts to participate. For a full list of Camp Tapawingo sessions, click here.