METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer officially started Wednesday, June 21, which means kids around Illinois are heading to camp for the season. That also rings true for Camp Tapawingo, bringing Girl Scouts together from around the country since 1919.

The camp is hosting 35 different types of camps for Girl Scouts headed into fourth grade, all the way to twelfth grade.

“Camp is a great place to put our Girl Scout mission into action, building girls of courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place. And here, they learn a lot of skills and become more independent,” said Camp Director Sarah Roberts.

Throughout the different camps, young ladies have the opportunity to become an archer, relax and rejuvenate, and more. One camp, in particular, is teaching the campers everything about horses!

“Horses are great teachers for patience, compassion, leadership, and communication,” said the Equestrian Program Manager Jessica Groszek. “All those skills that they’re going to take and use not just at camp, but in their life as well.”

Of course, Camp Tapawingo is a place to learn and grow, but it’s also a place for campers to have the time of their lives.

Roberts recalls her favorite memories from the time she was a camper herself. “Going down in the creek and doing creek stomping, having a mud fight, and then doing paint twister and stuff is my favorite.”

Roberts and Groszek both reflected on their time at Camp Tapawingo, and in recognizing the magic the place brings, they both came back as adults.

“When a position became available about six and a half years ago now, I started off as a part-time feeder and I worked my way up through the organization through different positions. Now, I get to run the entire equestrian program,” said Groszek. “I think that this program, there’s nothing like it. The life skills that you take away from just being able to work with these amazing animals, you can’t get it anywhere else.”

For those who haven’t signed up yet, multiple camps still have open spots for registration. To do so, click here. Plus, Groszek said for those wanting to become a camper, there’s no requirement to have a Girl Scout background.

For those in an older age group looking to head to Camp Tapawingo, there are programs year-round.