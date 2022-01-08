Camp Wokanda hosts DIY maple syrup tutorial class

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday, Peoria Park Districts Camp Wokanda offered people the chance to learn how to make maple syrup from trees in their own backyard.

Camp Wokanda Manager and class instructor Jacob Mol said the class is a good way for people to get out of the house during the winter cold, while also experiencing how to make maple syrup with items found mostly around the house, or are easily accessible in the area.

Attendees learned everything from getting and collecting sap from a tree, to cooking it, filtering and storing it.

Mol said it’s been fun turning one of his childhood activities into a program many in the community have enjoyed over the years.

“It goes way back to when I was a kid, I used to do this with my dad in Michigan, and every year we’d make some maple syrup in our back yard, and about 7 years ago out here at camp we thought, well let’s just try to put something together out here and do 10 trees, and show people kind of what we’re doing, and kind of the basics of it, and how they can make it as well,” said Mol.

If you missed Saturday’s maple syrup class, you have another chance next weekend to learn at Camp Wokanda’s Chill Billy outdoor event, which Mol says will be filled with fun winter activities. To register, head to Peoria Park Districts website.