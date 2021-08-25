Campustown Supply owner: ‘Anti-vaxxers not welcome’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Signs in the storefront of one Uptown Normal store are catching the eyes of the public.

Campustown Supply, a supplier of Illinois State University gear and textbooks, placed a sign on its door that reads “Anti-vaxxers are not welcome here, take your business elsewhere.”

Owner of Campustown Supply Daniel Maloney said he put up the signs after the recent surge in COVID-19 cases mainly caused by the Delta Variant. He said the signs have recently garnered attention on social media with those against the signs commenting on the store’s Facebook page.

Maloney said he, like many others, want to see a return to normalcy and believes the only way for that to happen is for everyone whose “medically able” to get vaccinated.

He said it’s controversial and those who don’t like it or disagree can shop elsewhere.

“It is simply just a store policy. I feel an obligation to everyone that enters my store to protect them and keep them safe and I’m just using all the tools I have available to do that,” Maloney said.

Maloney said despite some negative pushback online, the business has been as great as ever.