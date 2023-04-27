NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cana Brooks is a senior at University High School. Although she is applying for scholarships for herself, that isn’t stopping her from offering a scholarship to other seniors in Illinois.

In October 2020, Brooks started the non-profit Cana Cares after learning about teen homelessness in Bloomington. Once a month, she hosts a service project to benefit teens in the community.

This is her first year offering the Cana Cares Creating Legacies Scholarship. It’s a scholarship geared towards minority high school seniors in Illinois planning to attend college or a technical or vocational school after graduation.

“I’m applying for colleges right now and that is the most stressful thing ever. Scholarships are so stressful. And finding any ounce of money is very very helpful,” said Brooks. “So, I wanted this to be geared towards minorities so I could do my due diligence and give back. Because I know that scholarships are very hard.”

The scholarship deadline is May 4. To learn more about the scholarship and apply, click here.