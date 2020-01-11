Cancellations throughout Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS– This weekend’s severe winter weather may cause several cancellations and delays for central Illinois.

This page will be updated as cancellations come in.

Normal West athletic cancellations for Saturday:

The sophomore and varsity boys basketball games between Moline and Normal West scheduled for Saturday have been canceled. A reschedule date has not been determined yet.

The JV and varsity cheerleading teams will not be making the trip to the Lake Zurich Invite Saturday.

This page will be updated.