‘Cancer doesn’t stand a Chance’: Washington family hosts blood drive for boy in remission

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 14-year-old Chance Mason is in remission from T-cell Leukemia.

He was first diagnosed in October 2020, and the once athletic teen became fatigued and spent three months at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“He goes from a healthy 14-year-old athlete to a kid fighting for his life,” Couri Fries, Mason’s older brother, said.

Mason joined his family Saturday morning for a blood drive held in his honor. He will still go through cancer treatment for several more years.

“It feels good but, (I) still got a long way to go,” Mason said about finding out he was in remission.

His older brother, however, was overjoyed.

“I got the news and I had to leave the job site and just go out and thank God. I just start crying because that’s the best news ever,” Fries said.

Fries has been his champion all along, boosting awareness on social media and hoping to start a foundation in Mason’s name.

The family hosted the drive at the Countryside Banquet Facility in Washington.

All donations went to the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, the sole blood supplier for OSF HealthCare and UnityPoint Health.

“I’m here to donate blood to help support with Chance’s fight against his cancer and kind of promote childhood cancer awareness,” said Brent Rassi, founder of That Bearded Jerk, a local nonprofit that raises money for St. Jude.

Now a student at Washington Community High School, Mason said he can’t wait to get back to playing baseball in full swing.