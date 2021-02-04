Cancer screenings down 90% during pandemic, health care workers stress importance of annual screenings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cancer screenings are down 90% compared to three years ago, according to the American Cancer Society.

COVID-19 has played a major role in this decrease, and that drop could lead to missed diagnoses of as many as 80,000 patients nationwide.

In 2021 on World Cancer Day, health care workers are stressing the importance of cancer screenings to be able to catch and treat cancer earlier.

Oncology Navigator at OSF St. Joseph Cancer Center Julie Morton recommends “resetting” one’s calendar to get back on track. She said most cancer screenings can be done during someone’s yearly exam with their primary care doctor, and doing so could possibly save their life.

“[The] sooner we catch those cancers, the better prognosis that we have catching them at early stages,” Morton said.

Morton said the rates of breast, prostate and lung cancer are the most common in the area.

The Illinois Department of Public Health estimates the rate of cancer in Peoria County is 495 per 100,000 people. This is higher than the national rate, which the National Cancer Institute estimates to be 442 per 100,000 people.

Cancer rates for other counties, including McLean, Tazewell and Woodford, can be accessed here.

It is important to keep up with screenings every year. Morton advises everyone to “re-mark your calendar so that in 2022 it’s that reminder to follow up on those screenings.”