PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the U.S. Supreme Court announced Friday, the historic ruling of Roe v. Wade has been overturned. This decision comes just days before Illinois’ primary elections, and how candidates reacted to the news is under scrutiny by voters as they approach the ballot box. This story will be updated as statements are received.

GOP Primary: IL Senate 37th District

Businessman Brett Nicklaus is taking on incumbent Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills) in next Tuesday’s election. Stoller’s statement came from a press release and Nicklaus released his on YouTube.

State Sen. Win Stoller (R-Germantown Hills)

“As a strong supporter of life, today’s decision handed down by the United States Supreme Court is welcome news for those who seek to protect the most vulnerable among us.

“That being said, this decision will unfortunately have no impact on the state of Illinois and our extreme abortion laws. It will not affect any of the wildly unpopular laws that the Majority Party have passed, which includes late-term abortions for any reason and allowing minors of any age to undergo surgical procedures without their parents ever knowing. “In reality, this court decision will only be used by our Governor and his allies as a means to justify and push for even more aggressive and unpopular abortions laws.”

Brett Nicklaus

“Today is a glorious day in the United States of America. We celebrate life. Roe v. Wade has been overturned, and most of the country is celebrating. But here in Illinois, we know that the fight is just beginning, because Democrats will continue to want to expand abortion services and they will want taxpayers to fund it.

“I promised you from day one that my ultimate goal is to eliminate all abortions in Illinois, starting with ending taxpayer-funded abortions. I ask for your support next Tuesday on June 28.

“It is time that we send someone [to Springfield] that’s willing to stand up for our most vulnerable: the unborn child.”

GOP Primary: IL House 93rd District

Incumbent state Rep. and Pekin Mayor Mark Luft will face off with Travis Weaver, son of former state senator Chuck Weaver, on next week’s ballot. Luft has yet to release a statement, but WMBD received the following statement from his competitor.

Travis Weaver

“Overturning Roe vs. Wade was a giant step forward for our country and an answer to prayer for many. However, Illinois remains a sanctuary state for taxpayer funded abortions up to 9-months. That’s unacceptable. We have a lot of work left to do in Illinois to fight for life. I believe a separate beating heart deserves individual constitutional protection, if the constitution doesn’t protect the least among us, who will it protect?”

GOP Primary: Gubernatorial race

Perhaps the most watched race leading to Tuesday’s elections is that of the the Republican gubernatorial candidates. State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) leads the polls, followed by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and businessman Jesse Sullivan. The race also includes former state senator Paul Schimpf, businessman Gary Rabine, and Max Solomon. Schimpf is the only candidate who has yet to put out a statement addressing the decision.

State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia)

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is a historic and welcomed moment. Unfortunately, billionaire J.B. Pritzker is an abortion extremist — out of touch with the overwhelming majority of Illinoisans. He continues to push a radical agenda from taxpayer-funded abortion, late-term elective abortions and removing parental notification. The fact J.B. Pritzker advocated for and signed legislation to allow a 12-year-old to get an abortion without their parents knowing is egregious. As I have consistently stated for several months, as Governor, I will work to remove taxpayer-funded abortion and restore parental notification in Illinois. I will also work with the legislature, civic groups, and nonprofits to support women during and after pregnancy, to make adoption easier, and abortion unnecessary.”

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin

“As a pro-life Republican, I will continue to fight for every parent’s right to know if a minor child is having an abortion – a right JB Pritzker has outrageously taken away. With Democratic majorities in the Illinois General Assembly, this Supreme Court ruling will have no effect on the law in our state.”

Jesse Sullivan

“I am proudly pro-life. What a beautiful day. After decades of fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade, so many prayers around the nation, its finally here.

“Now this battle for life in the front lines moves right here to Illinois. We need a governor that will stand proudly for life. We have a governor that not only taxes us to death, he taxes us to murder unborn children. We need a governor who’s going to show up for life.”

Gary Rabine

“I so excited about the ruling of the Supreme Court in their decision to overturn Roe Vs Wade. Life begins in the womb, I as a father, an adoptive father, uncle and grandfather, put the highest value on life.

“My son Nik and my nephew Joey are spectacular blessings to me, my family and everyone in their lives. These two boys were blessed to be born as their mothers in Haiti and Russia, the poorest environments imaginable, could have taken the easy route but instead carried and Gabe birth.

“I believe that God, our creator, gave us this amazing blessing of life. Though many fight against this belief, we have to take a stand for children everywhere. I thank President Trump for appointing three Supreme Court justices to make this decision that will provide protection for lives. We are a nation built on principles of Faith. Let us praise life today and for the millions of babies that will live in our future because of this awesome decision.”

Max Solomon

“I am unapologetically and uncompromisingly pro-life. I believe in the sanctity of life and that all human life has a God-given right and purpose to live regardless of how they’re conceived. Today, our nation stands for life – a turning point in our history. May God bless the USA.”

General Election: IL House 92nd District

Two Peoria incumbents are facing challengers not next week, but in November’s general election. Twelve-year incumbent Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth will face Republican faith leader Ben Watt. Watt has yet to release a statement.

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria)

“Today’s Supreme Court decision was a shocking, life-changing moment for millions of women in our country. An irresponsible and dangerous Supreme Court has rolled back fundamental protections, and is the greatest attack on individual rights we have seen in generations. Women deserve and should always have the right to make their own personal health decisions, regardless of what this irredeemable and out-of-touch Supreme Court has chosen to do.

“While I am thankful that we took decisive action in Illinois to preserve a woman’s right to choose – despite this awful ruling – I am heartbroken thinking about the millions of women in other states who have had their lives irrevocably upturned. We have to fight back against this reckless decision, and we must do all that we can to strengthen protections here in Illinois. Lives depend on it.”

General Election: IL Senate 46th District

Gordon-Booth is not the only Democrat with a Republican challenger this fall. Incumbent Sen. Dave Koehler is facing Republican businesswoman and Bulgarian immigrant Desi Anderson.

State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria)

“I have always been in support of a woman’s right to make her own choices regarding reproductive health. I am proud that Illinois is a state that supports women.”

Anderson has yet to release a statement on the Supreme Court ruling.