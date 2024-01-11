CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois has set a new annual record for the third consecutive year in cannabis sales.

In 2023, cannabis sales remained strong as there was a 15% increase in sales compared to 2022, as sales exceeded $1.6 billion.

There were 42,124,741 items sold at dispensaries across Illinois. December sales totaled almost $154 million, which is the record for sales in a month.

“These statistics show encouraging progress that is a testament to the hard work of the Pritzker

Administration, lawmakers, and stakeholders in ensuring we create a process that’s accessible

to everyone, no matter their gender, race, or where in Illinois they call home,” said IDFPR

Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. “I’m proud of the simplified application process we’ve created to

ensure an inclusive cannabis industry and look forward to welcoming even more professionals to

the most equitable industry in the country.”

There are currently 177 adult-use dispensaries in the state.