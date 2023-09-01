NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — This Saturday, college football returns as Ohio State takes on Indiana and Texas Tech battles Wyoming. These games will be exclusively broadcast on WMBD, but since WMBD was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may be unable to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand they restore WMBD to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

· DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WMBD has agreed with all other local distributors and is available to them.

· WMBD is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

· As a broadcast station, WMBD broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

· Many local restaurants and sports bars, such as Meadows Avenue Tap or Germantown Grille, will carry the game.

WMBD’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.