CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Artists specializing in a wide range of mediums set up shop this weekend at Jones Park in downtown Canton. Organizers said the park makes for an ideal location for an art festival.

“We love the venue, here in Jones Park, and we have wonderful artists, fine artists that come back every year and new ones that come in every year,” said Dana Smith, a co-chair for the committee that puts together the festival each year.

The festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and it continues to grow. Macomb artist Gayle Carper, who has been at the festival for 7 of those years, says it is a regional draw.

“We get people who shop from all over the region, we’ve had people from Peoria, Chillicothe, Galesburg, Washington, it’s a really good regional art fair,” Carper said.

31 artists set up booths at this year’s festival, 7 of those were newcomers. Spoon River Junction Winery and Deadwood BBQ were there as well, serving wine and food respectively.