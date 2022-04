CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Customers in Canton can now safely use their water once more.

The Fulton County ESDA posted on its Facebook page that the order was lifted Thursday afternoon.

As previously reported, due to a break in a water valve at the Canton Water Treatment Plant, all customers who received water from Canton, including satellite communities such as St. David, Dunfermline, Norris, Wee-Ma-Tuk, Fiatt and others needed to boil their water.