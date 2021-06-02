Canton farmer’s market to open June 5

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fruits, vegetables, and baked goods are just a few things to find at the Canton Main Street’s Farmer’s Market.

In Jones Park in downtown Canton, the market will begin at 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday from June 5 to Sept. 25.

There will be live musical entertainment, as well as “food demonstrations” and other attractions.

Those looking for more information, or a vendor application can visit the Canton Illinois website or contact Amanda Woodruff at awoodruff@cantonillinois.com, or by phone at (309) 647-2677, Extension 1.