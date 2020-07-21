Canton Fire department extinguish Main Street fire

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton Fire Department extinguished a structure fire on the 550 block of main street Monday.

The Canton Fire Department received a report of smoke coming out of a building at 1:21 p.m.

Fire engines arrived on the scene within five minutes of dispatch and found that the second floor of the residence was on fire.

The fire was contained to the second floor of the residence. The entire floor suffered smoke and water damage. Fire crews remained on the scene for two hours putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected