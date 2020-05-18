Canton fourth grade teacher receives ‘Golden Apple’ accolade

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Out of more than 730 nominations of 4th-8th grade teachers, a Canton 4th grade teacher is one of 10 Illinois educators honored with the Golden Apple accolade.

The demand for recognition throughout the state was profound, with nominations for outstanding teachers and leaders received from 64 Illinois counties.

The yearly award for excellence bestowed upon Amanda Sipe. Monday, Canton’s Westview Elementary fourth grade teacher, Amanda Sipe, was surprised with a drive-by parade and banner.

“This is not an ideal situation and we miss our kids so much,” said Sipe. “We’d give anything to go give them a hug so just to be recognized…it’s just great.”

Golden Apple, a prestigious annual award for excellence in teaching, selected Sipe for building stronger communities, and having a lasting impact on her students.

“It’s that sort of love for learning that we want to honor in teachers,” said Golden Apple’s President, Alan Mather. “The focus on cultural competence, the focus on civic engagement, I mean, what she did to help students understand what farmers do and how farmers are important to this community, was just unparalleled.”

Overwhelmed, but honored, Westview Lake’s principal said Sipe deserves the distinction.

“She goes above and beyond for her students,” said Anne Grzanich, principal of Westview Elementary. “She’s always the first to take a new initiative or idea and spearhead that. She’s all about kids. Any decision she makes, it’s about what’s in the best interest of the kids.”

“It puts a spotlight on the Canton school district too,” said Sipe. “It’s just an amazing district and I think we get overlooked a lot because we’re a small town so I think it’s good for everybody.”

Sipe received a $5,000 cash award and will become a fellow of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators. It’s a community of instructors who support current and future teachers and deepens the learning of students. Fellows play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers by providing instruction and mentorship to future teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs, each of which is dedicated to addressing the teacher shortage in Illinois.

