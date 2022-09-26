CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Live music, bounce houses, and food vendors filled the Canton Town Square Sunday afternoon as part of the 6th annual Taste of Canton.

The event featured 12 vendors, each offering a variety of foods for the public to enjoy.

Carla Bobell is the executive director of Canton’s chamber of commerce. She said she wanted to expand the Taste of Canton to the surrounding towns.

“To bring our community together. And honestly, we like to attract people that are not from our community to come as well,” said Bobell.

Taste of Canton had many people attend the event, and Bobells goal of expanding the event was met with Pekin resident Haleigh Perez.

“We saw the taste of Cannes was happening, and we were looking for something fun to do today, and we stumbled across it, and we’re glad we made the drive over,” said Perez.

Those who came out bought tokens and used them as currency for the vendors and their food.

City leaders said all the money raised at the event goes back to Canton’s chamber of commerce and to the vendors.