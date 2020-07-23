Canton Hy-Vee to give away more than 3,800 apples in contactless, drive-thru event

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In partnership with its fruit supplier Stemilt, Canton’s Hy-Vee is giving away 10 apples to the first 380 customers on Friday, July 24 at 1 p.m.

The store, located at 825 N. Main St., is donating fresh produce to customers as COVID-19 continues to impact individuals and families across the state. Around 1,150 pounds of fresh produce will be donated In total,

Fresh apples will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The giveaway will take place in the parking lot southeast of the store. They will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing.

All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.

