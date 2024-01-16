MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in connection with a robbery that took place at the BP Gas Station in Mapleton last Friday.

Kinneth Chipman, 32, of Canton was arrested at a different gas station in Canton on Tuesday afternoon and was booked into the Peoria County Jail for armed robbery.

Deputies watched surveillance footage and gathered information at the scene which indicated that a suspect threatened an employee with a handgun and demanded money. The male seen in the footage fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The employee threatened by the suspect was uninjured during the robbery.

Detectives worked with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Canton police to identify Chipman.