CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday.

According to a Canton police Facebook post, officers responded to the Caseys on 125 N. 5th Ave. after 38-year-old Calder Walker was seen brandishing a loaded firearm.

Offices located Walker driving on a revoked license and in possession of a loaded firearm.

During a search warrant that was conducted on his residence, officers seized illegally owned firearms, weapons, ammunition, and an illegal cannabis grow operation.

Walker was arrested for:

Four counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a convicted felon

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Possession of a firearm without a FOID

Possession of ammunition without a FOID

Unlawful use of weapons

Driving while license revoked

Disorderly conduct

Manufacture/delivery of cannabis

Child Protection Act: Firearms Not Secured

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.