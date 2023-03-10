CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Canton police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday.
According to a Canton police Facebook post, officers responded to the Caseys on 125 N. 5th Ave. after 38-year-old Calder Walker was seen brandishing a loaded firearm.
Offices located Walker driving on a revoked license and in possession of a loaded firearm.
During a search warrant that was conducted on his residence, officers seized illegally owned firearms, weapons, ammunition, and an illegal cannabis grow operation.
Walker was arrested for:
- Four counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a convicted felon
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm without a FOID
- Possession of ammunition without a FOID
- Unlawful use of weapons
- Driving while license revoked
- Disorderly conduct
- Manufacture/delivery of cannabis
- Child Protection Act: Firearms Not Secured
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.