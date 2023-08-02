CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said via Facebook that Cameron B. Smith, 25, of Canton was arrested on three counts of child pornography Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that it received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an individual in Canton possibly being in possession of child pornography.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shared no further information regarding the case.

Smith has since been released after posting bond.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.