CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and threatening a local bar late Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Jack’s Bar at 144 E. Elm St. in Canton in regards to a man stating he had a gun and threatening to enter the bar. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man, identified as Jeremy Waddell.

Waddell was driving a car which officers discovered had just been stolen from Peoria.

After an investigation, Waddell was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated DUI, driving while license revoked, resisting a peace officer, disorderly conduct, and additional traffic citations.

Police did not say whether Waddell was in possession of a weapon.