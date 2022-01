CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cobra Kai and Ozark are just some of the projects Dustin Lewis is staying busy with.

Originally born in Canton, Lewis now lives in Georgia where he’s been auditioning for roles and running a real estate business.

Lewis joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan for a recorded interview to talk about getting his start in central Illinois and what’s been going on in his career.

You can find Lewis on Instagram @realdustinlewis and Twitter @RealDustinLewis.