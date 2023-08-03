CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man faces up to 15 years in prison after being charged this week for possessing child porn.

Cameron Smith, 25, remains free on an $80,000 bond after being charged with three counts of possessing the illicit images. He will next appear in court on Sept. 6 to enter a plea.

The charges allege that from Jan. 1 to Aug. 1, 2023, he had a picture of a girl “whom the defendant reasonably knew or should have known was under the age of 18.”

Posts on social media have alleged that Smith worked in some capacity, at some point, with the Canton School District. WMBD reached out to Tad DeRenzy, the district’s superintendent, to ask about Smith and got this response:

“Canton School District was informed that an employee of the District was arrested. We are naturally concerned by the report of the arrest and by the nature of the allegations. We understand the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation. The School District has no further information regarding the law enforcement investigation or the potential criminal prosecution. We work closely with Fulton County law enforcement authorities and we appreciate their cooperation thus far. In the meantime, Canton School District has taken immediate action to ensure that the person will not be on school property when students and staff return. The District is pursuing its own investigation and will take any necessary actions. The safety and security of our students is paramount, and the appropriateness of the educational environment is, of course, crucial to our mission. The administration and Board of Education will take appropriate steps to investigate and will take any and all necessary action to protect the welfare and security of Canton School District students. The District’s internal investigation into the serious allegations will be prompt and thorough. In accordance with normal procedures, the investigation will proceed as a confidential personnel matter. The District cannot comment on a pending investigation until it has been concluded and any final action is taken.” Tad DeRenzy, superintendent of Canton Union School District 66

A call to Fulton County State’s Attorney Justin Jochums was not immediately returned.