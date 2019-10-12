Canton man hopes to set record while raising money for Special Olympics

CANTON, Ill. — Ryan Smith is hoping to set the world record for double-unders with a jump rope, while raising money for Special Olympics.

He started his journey on Saturday around 10 a.m. and will finish around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Smith has to do a minimum of 500 jumps an hour, and can take as many breaks as needed.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, he was pacing 1,000 jumps an hour.

Smith says a personal connection inspired him to set the record and raise money for the cause.

“I’ve always wanted to do something to kind of give back, but to have a duel purpose, and just also show my nephew you can do anything you want to if you put your mind to it,” said Smith.

Smith will be at Modern Health and Fitness all night and you can stop by to make a donation to Special Olympics, or you can donate online here.

UPDATE: Ryan Smith completed 12,001 double-unders in under 13 hours.