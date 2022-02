CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking for help in locating 41-year-old Daniel Lee Williams.

Williams is 5’9”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 3, near the Oaklawn apartments.

The City of Canton Police Department posted a picture of Williams on Facebook to help people identify him.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Canton Police Department at (309) 647-5131.