Canton man pleads guilty to requesting sexually explicit photos of minor, could face up to 20 years in prison

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man could face up to a $250,000 fine and two decades behind bars after he pleaded guilty to one count of obscene visual depiction of a minor.

Joseph M. Graham, 29, admitted in court he used an online app to request sexually explicit images of an individual he believed to be eight years old.

During the hearing, the government stated that in December 2019, Graham initiated messages arranging to meet with individuals he believed to be the child and his father.

In January 2020, he arrived at a Peoria coffee shop where he thought he was meeting the individuals but was taken into custody by federal agents instead.

Graham remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2022 at the federal courthouse in Peoria.

For his offense, the statutory penalty is between five and 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of five years to life.