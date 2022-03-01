CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man was sentenced for soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 29-year-old Joseph M. Graham was sentenced on Feb. 24 to five years of imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

He was indicted in Jan. 2020 and pled guilty in Oct. 2021.

Graham used an online application to request sexually explicit images of an individual whom he believed to be an eight-year-old. In Dec. 2019 Graham believed he contacted the father of an eight-year-old boy, and over several weeks expressed interest in engaging in sex acts with the child and indicated that he wanted to be the child’s boyfriend.

In Jan. 2020, Graham traveled to a coffee shop in Peoria to meet the boy and his father, where he was arrested by federal agents.

“The Department of Justice is committed to the safety and well-being of children and will continue to aggressively identify, investigate, and prosecute online sexual predators,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Springfield Division with assistance from the Peoria Police Department and Illinois State Police.