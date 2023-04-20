PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man was sentenced Thursday to 81 months in federal prison related to charges that he had methamphetamine.

Derek L. Pollitt, 37, was sentenced on the charge of possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute during a hearing at the U.S. District Courthouse in Peoria. He had faced up to 40 years behind bars.

During the hearing in U.S. District Judge James Shadid’s courtroom, federal prosecutors said Canton police officers stopped a car in April 2022. Pollitt was a passenger, and where he was seated, officers found a large zip-lock style bag containing 29.2 grams of meth.

They also found he had $129 in cash, along with various pills. Officers obtained records from CashApp which showed Pollitt was using the mobile financial service to transfer money to drug suppliers and customers, according to a news release from federal prosecutors.

Pollitt was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2022 and pleaded guilty in December. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since being indicted.