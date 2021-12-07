Canton mother accused of murdering five-month-old in court Tuesday

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton mother accused of first-degree murder faced the judge via video chat Tuesday morning in Fulton County.

Joslynn Graham, 23, is currently the suspect in the death of her five-month-old child.

Graham was taken into custody in early October after her five-month-old daughter, Emery Lyons, was found dead. Officials said the infant died from blunt force trauma.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement said Graham had looked up, “How to get rid of your child” on the internet.

Graham previously appeared in court in October, where a public defender entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Currently, her bond is set at $1 million.

Graham will be back in court on Jan. 6, 2022.