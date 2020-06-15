Canton neighbors celebrate once in a century holiday

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday is a once in a century day for people in Canton.

Monday’s date is 6/15/20 and it matches the city’s zip code, making it Zip Code Day.

To celebrate, people could take their picture with a sign at Jones Park.

City leaders encouraged people to show their support for Canton, and visit and shop at local businesses.

“We have so much to offer here. Great parks, wonderful school district, it’s just a nice, small hometown,” said Canton neighbor Betsy Taylor.

Taylor grew up in Canton and says it’s a great place to live.

“It’s just a small town that really cares about people and if people are in need, they’re there to help,” said Taylor.

The banner was organized by the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce and Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development. People were also encouraged to share their pictures using #CantonZipCodeDay61520.