Canton neighbors: ‘They think it’s a race track going to and from Peoria’

KINGSTON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The two-lane road that connects Canton to Peoria is receiving some attention.

Route 24 is getting a portion of new money from the State Department of Transportation. Some of the drivers said they believe construction is long overdue.

“They think it’s a race track going to and from Peoria.”

Rick and his wife Kathy Wilson of Canton, use this road to get to and from Peoria. Kathy said she is thankful she has not fallen victim to the accident as she witnessed on this road.

“There was one incident, a guy was zooming, weaving in and out of all the traffic and he was going fast. When I got up to by Mapleton where it’s split off, he was dead in the road. There was a dead-on collision, he hit someone,” Kathy said.

On Tuesday, the Illinois department of public transportation and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced a $21.3 billion plan to improve roads and bridges throughout the state. More than $100 million will go towards U.S. 24. Drivers can expect four lanes from Banner to Kingston Mines.

“The little bit that is four lanes is nice. You don’t have to worry so much there. It’s a little safer,” Mark Powell, a Canton resident said.

A date is not set to start the expansion, but it was announced Tuesday that neighbors should expect to see road work in 2021 lasting through 2026.