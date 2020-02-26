Canton officials say Principal was not escorted out of school by police

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rumors were circulating that Principal Mike Lindy of Canton High School was escorted out of the school by police on Monday.

Dick Fairburn, Director of Public Safety in Canton, tells WMBD police had no involvement with Mr. Lindy and that his being escorted out from the school is not true.

Rolf Sivertsen, Superintendent of Canton Schools, tells WMBD Mr. Lindy has resigned effective June 30, 2020, to accept another position in education.

“Our most important asset are our employees. With that statement in mind, we have never had any employee escorted from any of our buildings or arrested,” Sivertsen said.

“From now until the end of school, Mr. Lindy will be using his accumulated personal leave. In Mr. Lindy’s absence, questions regarding school matters should be referred to Superintendent Rol Sivertsen, Assistant Superintendent Tad DeRenzy, or CHS Assistant Principal Jay Valencia,” Sivertsen continued in his statement.

Sivertsen said Canton High School parents were notified of this situation Tuesday night.