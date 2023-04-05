CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– WMBD reports that Stephen Clark is projected to win the Commissioner race in Canton’s Park District.
With Stephen Clark having 38.33% of the vote, they have defeated their opponent Mark Pirtle and Carla Presnell.
by: Sam Godby
